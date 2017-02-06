BRIEF-India's Centrum Capital March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter net pat 304.5 million rupees versus profit 25.1 million rupees year ago
Feb 6 Laureate Education Inc
* Laureate Education says on February 6, 2017 company entered into an amended and restated securityholders agreement among Wengen Alberta, Limited Partnership
* Laureate Education says on January 5, 2017, KKR notified board of its desire to replace Jonathan Smidt with William Cornog, effective immediately upon closing of IPO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Declared dividend for period from 1 January 2017 to 30 April 2017, payable to shareholders, of US$4.57 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)