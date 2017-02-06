BRIEF-India's Girdharilal Sugar and Allied Industries March-qtr PAT falls
May 29 Girdharilal Sugar And Allied Industries Ltd:
Feb 7 Kathmandu Holdings Ltd -
* Total sales for 1h fy2017 will be approximately $196.3 million compared to $196.0 million for comparative prior period
* Same store sales growth for 26 weeks ending 29 january 2017 was 3.4% on a constant currency basis
* Group net profit after tax ("npat") for 1H FY2017 will be approximately $9.9m
* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 Girdharilal Sugar And Allied Industries Ltd:
* NATIONALE-NEDERLANDEN OFE, NATIONALE-NEDERLANDEN DFE SELL THEIR ENTIRE 11.91 PERCENT STAKE IN CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)