Feb 7 Kathmandu Holdings Ltd -

* Total sales for 1h fy2017 will be approximately $196.3 million compared to $196.0 million for comparative prior period

* Same store sales growth for 26 weeks ending 29 january 2017 was 3.4% on a constant currency basis

* Group net profit after tax ("npat") for 1H FY2017 will be approximately $9.9m

