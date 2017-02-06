BRIEF-India's Centrum Capital March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter net pat 304.5 million rupees versus profit 25.1 million rupees year ago
Feb 7 Macquarie Group Ltd :
* Asx alert-2017 macquarie group operational briefing media release-mqg.ax
* Continues to expect FY17 result for group to be broadly in line with FY16
* Expects year ending 31 March 2017 (FY17) combined net profit contribution from operating groups to be broadly in line with year ended 31 March 2016
* FY17 tax rate is currently expected to be broadly in line with fy16
* FY bank CET1 ratio 10.5%
* Group's short-term outlook remains subject to a range of challenges including market conditions, impact of foreign exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Declared dividend for period from 1 January 2017 to 30 April 2017, payable to shareholders, of US$4.57 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)