BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 7 Alacer Gold Corp :
* FY attributable net profit was $6.2 million or $0.02 per share
* FY gold production of 119,036 ounces and attributable gold production of 95,229 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: