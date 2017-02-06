Feb 6 Clean Energy Fuels Corp :
* Clean Energy Fuels -on Feb. 6 signed negotiated note
repurchase agreement with one of its directors and significant
stockholders, t. Boone pickens
* Clean Energy Fuels-under agreement agreed to purchase from
pickens 7.5 pct convertible note due July 2018 having
outstanding principal amount of $25.0 million
* Clean Energy Fuels Corp- company agreed to pay to pickens
cash purchase price of $21.75 million for the July 2018 note
Source text:(bit.ly/2kkF3Bp)
