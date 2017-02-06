Feb 6 Sprint Corp

* Sprint Corp- On February 3, 2017 subsidiary, Sprint Communications, Inc entered into a new $6.0 billion secured revolving and term loan credit facility

* Sprint Corp - Credit facility consists of a $4.0 billion term loan facility and a $2.0 billion revolving credit facility - SEC Filing

* Sprint Corp - Credit facility replaces company's $3.3 billion unsecured revolving credit facility that was due to expire in February 2018

* Sprint Corp - Revolving credit facility matures on february 3, 2021 and term loan matures on February 3, 2024 Source text: [bit.ly/2kGxJRz] Further company coverage: