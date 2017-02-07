BRIEF-Negri Sembilan Oil Palms says trading in company's shares has been halted on 30 May 2017
* Trading in company's shares has been halted with effect from 9.00 a.m., tuesday, 30 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 Thai Luxe Enterprises Pcl -
* On 6 february 2017, board approved to invest on wind power at Aomori Prefecture, Japan
* Investment to establish new co in japan with registered cap of 10 million yen and investments on wind power 5 units of 175 million yen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trading in company's shares has been halted with effect from 9.00 a.m., tuesday, 30 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25