BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
Feb 6 Performance Sports Group Ltd
* Performance Sports Group receives court approval of sale of substantially all of its assets to investor group led by Sagard and Fairfax Financial
* Performance Sports - Anticipates that completion of sale will occur on or about February 23, 2017, but not later than February 27, 2017
* Performance Sports- Obtained approval for sale of all assets and North American subsidiaries to co-owned affiliates of Sagard Holdings, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited for $575 million
* Anticipates that operations will continue uninterrupted
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION