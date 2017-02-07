BRIEF-Founders Advantage reports qtrly diluted loss per share of $0.04
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
Feb 7 Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc :
* Platinum Group Metals Corp signed supply contract for delivery of 1 million wet metric tons to Golden Harbour International Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically