BRIEF-Towa Food Service says change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
Feb 7 Phoenix Beverages Ltd :
* HY ended Dec 2016 group revenue 3.36 billion rupees versus 2.89 billion rupees year ago
* HY ended Dec 2016 group profit before taxation 303.4 million rupees versus 295.4 million rupees year ago Source : bit.ly/2jWElvw Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: