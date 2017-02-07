GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece, Italy tensions hit euro, Asian stocks, lift yen, gold
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
Feb 7 Tata Motors Ltd
* Says JLR total retail sales in Jan 47,693 units, up 4 percent
* Says Jaguar global total retail sales in Jan 13,949 units, up 76 percent
* Says Land Rover global total retail sales in Jan 33,744 units, down 11 percent Source text: bit.ly/2kBLvT5 Further company coverage:
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
TOKYO, May 30 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Tuesday, with the equity market feeling downward pressure from a stronger yen, which hurts big manufacturers' export revenues.