GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece, Italy tensions hit euro, Asian stocks, lift yen, gold
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
Feb 7 Infosys Ltd :
* Says Infosys joins Salesforce partner ecosystem to deliver analytics cloud applications
* Says Infosys will also leverage its platform and engineering capabilities to develop new analytics applications on the analytics cloud platform
* Says in parallel, analytics cloud will be integrated into Infosys Information Platform Source text: bit.ly/2jWK3bH Further company coverage:
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
TOKYO, May 30 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Tuesday, with the equity market feeling downward pressure from a stronger yen, which hurts big manufacturers' export revenues.