GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece, Italy tensions hit euro, Asian stocks, lift yen, gold
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
Feb 7 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI: Private placement of special securities of Maharashtra under UDAY scheme
* RBI: Maharashtra government proposes to issue special securities of a notified amount of INR 49.60 billion under UDAY Source text: bit.ly/2jWFuhL
TOKYO, May 30 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Tuesday, with the equity market feeling downward pressure from a stronger yen, which hurts big manufacturers' export revenues.