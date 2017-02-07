BRIEF-Spero Global issues 30th series convertible bonds worth 7 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won
Feb 7 Wisekey International Holding AG :
* Acquires Quovadis, international certification authority capability for eIDAS and IoT
* Significant synergies between Quovadis and WISeKey in core electronic identity and IoT business expected
* Transaction is expected to close in Q1 2017
* Prelim consolidated FY2016 financial results for Wisekey shows revenues of $11 million
* For FY2017, expects probability weighted consolidated revenues of between $110 million - $120 million whilst achieving profitability on all P&L levels
* Reported consolidated net loss for FY2016 will be around $43 million, impacted by non-cash, accounting book losses of $32 million Source text - bit.ly/2le3d1R Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment