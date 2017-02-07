Feb 7 ams AG :

* Group revenues for 2016 were 549.9 million euros, decreasing 12 percent from 623.1 million euros for 2015

* For Q1 2017, ams sees sequentially higher expected revenues of 141 million - 148 million euros

* Revenues for Q4 2016 were 133.6 million euros ($142.95 million), at upper end of published expectations of 127 million - 134 million euros and 9 percent lower compared to 147.2 million euros recorded a year ago (10 percent lower in constant currency)

* Gross margin for full year 2016 was 55 percent (excluding acquisition-related and share-based compensation costs), compared to 56 percent in 2015

* Will propose a dividend of 0.30 euro per outstanding share for 2016

* Result from operations (EBIT) for 2016 was 97.1 million euros or 18 percent of revenues (excluding acquisition-related and share-based compensation costs) compared to 165.5 million euros or 27 percent in 2015

* Net income for 2016 was 102.9 million euros, compared to 148.7 million euros in 2015

* Gross margin for Q4 2016 was 52 percent (excluding acquisition-related and share-based compensation costs)

* Expects to continue its share buy-back activities over course of 2017 up to a value of 60 million Swiss francs ($60.33 million)

* Is confident about a strong revenue growth potential for group for full year 2017 including expected growth from ams' existing businesses as well as from Heptagon business