BRIEF-Towa Food Service says change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
Feb 7 Axfood AB
* Says the board of directors proposes long-term share-based incentive programme (LTIP)
* Says the maximum number of shares in Axfood that can be granted under LTIP 2017 is limited to 200,000
* Says as proposed, the programme includes approximately 70 employees For the original story click here: bit.ly/2ljCYEj Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: