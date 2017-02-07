BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 Medical And Surgical Centre Ltd :
* Hy ended Dec 2016 group turnover 426.4 million rupees versus 385.6 million rupees year ago
* Hy ended Dec 2016 group profit before taxation 52.3 million rupees versus 48.7 million rupees year ago Source : bit.ly/2km0ull Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: