Feb 7 Punjab National Bank

* Dec quarter net profit 2.07 billion rupees versus net profit of 510.1 million rupees year ago

* Dec quarter interest earned 119.84 billion rupees versus 122.21 billion rupees year ago

* Dec quarter provisions and contingencies 29.36 billion rupees versus 37.76 billion rupees year ago

* Dec quarter gross NPA 13.70 percent versus 13.63 percent previous quarter

* Dec quarter net NPA 9.09 percent versus 9.10 percent previous quarter

* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter net profit was 6.29 billion rupees

* Says provision coverage ratio as at Dec 31 works out to 54.96 percent