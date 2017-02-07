BRIEF-Spero Global issues 30th series convertible bonds worth 7 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won
Feb 7 Jenoptik AG
* 2016 revenue 685 million eur
* 2016 EBIT over 68 million eur
* 2016 order intake over 730 million eur
* Profitable growth trend to continue in 2017 Further company coverage:
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment