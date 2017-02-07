Feb 7 Bp Plc
* We have adapted by cutting our controllable cash costs by
$7 billion from 2014 - a full year earlier than planned - ceo
* Bp now anticipates balancing its organic sources and uses
of cash by end of 2017 in a brent oil price environment of
around $60 a barrel.
* Divestment proceeds for 2017 are expected to be $4.5-5.5
billion, reverting to $2-3 billion a year thereafter.
* Including estimated additional organic capital spending
associated with portfolio additions, organic capital expenditure
is now expected to be $16-17 billion in 2017
* Bp is moving towards completion of process for resolving
business economic loss (bel) claims arising from 2010 oil spill
* Amounts to resolve remaining claims are expected to be
substantially paid in 2017
* In 2017 cash payments related to spill are expected to be
lower than in 2016, around $4.5-5.5 billion, around $2 billion
in 2018 and little over $1 billion a year from 2019
* Pre-Tax charge of $625 million was taken in quarter to
reflect latest estimate for claims, including bel claims, and
associated costs
* Together with non-cash impact of ongoing unwind of
discounting effects on provision and other costs, a total
pre-tax charge of $800 million was taken in q4
* Total cumulative charge for incident is now $62.6 billion
on a pre-tax basis, $44.1 billion after tax.
