BRIEF-Spero Global issues 30th series convertible bonds worth 7 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won
Feb 7 Sanoma Oyj :
* Q4 net sales 398.1 million euros ($425 million)(Reuters poll: 399 million euros)
* Q4 adjusted 1.4 million euros (Reuters poll: 2.5 million euros)
* For 2017 expects that consolidated net sales adjusted for structural changes will be stable and operational EBIT margin will be around 10 pct
* Proposes a dividend of 0.20 euro per share (Reuters poll: 0.22 euro) Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9347 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment