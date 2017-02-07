Feb 7 Sanoma Oyj :

* Q4 net sales 398.1 million euros ($425 million)(Reuters poll: 399 million euros)

* Q4 adjusted 1.4 million euros (Reuters poll: 2.5 million euros)

* For 2017 expects that consolidated net sales adjusted for structural changes will be stable and operational EBIT margin will be around 10 pct

* Proposes a dividend of 0.20 euro per share (Reuters poll: 0.22 euro) Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:

