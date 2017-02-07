Feb 7 Axfood Ab

* Q4 operating profit was SEK 401 mln

* Q4 like-for-like sales for group-owned stores increased by 1.3%

* Says is focusing on growth and new investments, and forecast is an operating profit in 2017 to be level with outcome for 2016

* Says board of directors proposes an ordinary dividend of SEK 6.00 per share (5.00, plus an extra dividend of 4.00)

* Reuters poll: Axfood Q4 net sales seen at 11,112 million, ebit at sek 458 million, dividend at sek 5.63 per share

* Says estimates food inflation of 1-2 percent in 2017

