* Bactiguard enters new therapeutic area through license agreement

* Smartwise will pay $2.5 million, for exclusive and global right to Bactiguard technology for this application, payable in 2017, and followed by royalty payments once products are commercialized

* Parties entered into joint development project for advanced, Bactiguard-coated vascular injection catheters Source text for Eikon:

