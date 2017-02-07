BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year
Feb 7 Bactiguard Holding AB :
* Bactiguard enters new therapeutic area through license agreement
* Smartwise will pay $2.5 million, for exclusive and global right to Bactiguard technology for this application, payable in 2017, and followed by royalty payments once products are commercialized
Parties entered into joint development project for advanced, Bactiguard-coated vascular injection catheters

Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer