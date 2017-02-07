BRIEF-Spero Global issues 30th series convertible bonds worth 7 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won
Feb 7 Next Biometrics Group ASA :
* Has raised about 156 million Norwegian crowns in gross proceeds via private placement consisting of 1,167,000 new shares at price of 134 crowns per share
* Private placement took place via accelerated bookbuilding process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment