Feb 7 UDG Healthcare Plc :

* 1St quarter trading update

* Good start to year and full year guidance issued

* Group has made a good start to financial year with operating profits for quarter to 31 december 2016 well ahead of same quarter last year

* Performance has been driven by continued good underlying growth and impact of acquisitions

* As a result of fall in value of sterling, reported profit growth was moderated by translation of our sterling profits into us dollars.

* Expects constant currency adjusted diluted eps 1 for year to 30 sept 2017 to be between 13% and 16% ahead of last year's continuing group eps of us$ 31.8c (euro: 28.6c).