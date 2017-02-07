Feb 7 Connect Group Plc :
* Says disposal of education & care division to RM Plc for
64.4 mln stg enterprise value
* Says signed an agreement with RM Plc to dispose of its
education & care division for a cash consideration of 56.5 mln
stg on a cash free, debt free basis
* Says RM will also assume responsibility for defined
benefit pension schemes within education & care
* Says defined benefit pension schemes within education &
care at Aug. 31 2016 had a balance sheet deficit of 7.9 mln stg
* Says net cash proceeds of disposal will reduce group
borrowings and provide greater flexibility to pursue growth
opportunities
