BRIEF-Towa Food Service says change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
Feb 7 Funcom NV :
* Conan Exiles game released in early access on steam platform week ago has sold more than 320,000 units worldwide
* In addition, all of costs directly related to this game have been recouped and project is now operationally profitable
