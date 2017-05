Feb 7 AVT Natural Products Ltd

* AVT Natural Products Ltd - dec quarter net profit 81.6 million rupees versus profit 55.4 million rupees year ago

* AVT Natural Products Ltd - dec quarter net sales 757 million rupees versus 662 million rupees year ago

* AVT Natural Products Ltd says declared interim dividend of INR 0.20 per share