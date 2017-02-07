BRIEF-Spero Global issues 30th series convertible bonds worth 7 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won
Feb 7 Cellavision AB :
* Q4 net sales 72.8 million Swedish crowns ($8.21 million) versus 61.6 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit 21.6 million crowns versus 16.4 million crowns year ago
* Proposes 2016 dividend of 1.50 crowns per share
* Says in Q1 of 2017 will establish a direct presence in Europe's German-speaking markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8686 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment