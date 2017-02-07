BRIEF-Spero Global issues 30th series convertible bonds worth 7 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won
Feb 7 Note AB (Publ) :
* Q4 sales 288.2 million Swedish crowns ($32.51 million) versus 305.2 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit 16.5 million crowns versus 10.5 million crowns year ago
* Proposes a dividend to shareholders of 0.70 crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8647 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment