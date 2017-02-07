BRIEF-Towa Food Service says change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
Feb 7 Middle And West Delta Flour Mills :
* EGP floatation had negative impact of EGP 19 million on H1 results Source: (bit.ly/2kgBcmx) Further company coverage: )
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: