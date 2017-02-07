Feb 7 Corline Biomedical AB :

* Cytoparin-study postponed

* Initially study was planned to start at year-end 2016/beginning of 2017

Nordic Pancreas and Islet Transplantation Group, which recommended to pause the study, wants study leaders to present data that is basis for Medical Products Agency (Läkemedelsverket) and Etikprövningsnämnden's approval and justify study is carried out