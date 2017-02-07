Feb 7 Kotipizza Group Oyj :

* Kotipizza Group's Helsinki Foodstock subsidiary helsinki foodstock to co-operate with the Street Gastro restaurant chain

* Helsinki Foodstock will be responsible for supply chain from suppliers to restaurants

* Agreement is estimated not to have a significant effect on kotipizza group's earnings in 2017

