Feb 7 Fabege AB :

* Issues green five year bond via Svensk FastighetsFinansiering AB (SFF)

* Bond expires on Feb. 20, 2022, and has a spread of 3 months STIBOR plus 135 bps

* Says has outstanding bonds totaling 2.70 billion crowns via SFF, of which 2.01 billion relates to Green bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)