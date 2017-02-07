BRIEF-Spero Global issues 30th series convertible bonds worth 7 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won
Feb 7 InVision AG
* FY EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) increased by 33 percent to 3.5 euros (2015: 2.7 million euros)
* Total revenues of 12.4 million euros in fiscal year 2016
* In coming months, InVision plans to aggressively invest ongoing surplus in expanding its sales and marketing resources, in order to subsequently accelerate substantial growth
* It is planned to hire up to 180 new employees, especially in USA, Germany and UK, until end of fiscal year 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment