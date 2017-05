Feb 7 Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd

* Dec quarter net profit 638.7 million rupees versus 27.5 million rupees year ago

* Dec quarter total income from operations 4.62 billion rupees versus 3.35 billion rupees year ago

* Indian metals and ferro alloys ltd says declared interim dividend of INR 10 per share