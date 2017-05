Feb 7 Ramco Cements Ltd

* Ramco Cements Ltd - dec quarter net profit 1.52 billion rupees

* Ramco Cements Ltd -dec quarter total income from operations 11.11 billion rupees

* Ramco Cements Ltd - net profit in dec quarter last year was 1.18 billion rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 9.41 billion rupees

* Ramco Cements Ltd says approved 1.80 billion rupees share buyback plan

* Ramco Cements Ltd says reduced borrowings by INR 5.30 billion from 1.4.2016 to 6.2.2017