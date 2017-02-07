Feb 7 Bharti Airtel Ltd
Source text: [India's largest telecommunications services
provider, today said that it has provided a total of over 35,000
Points of Interconnect (PoIs) to Reliance Jio ("Jio") in record
time of just five months. Of these 27, 719 PoIs - 79% of the
total - have been dedicated for incoming calls from Jio
customers, which is the highest amongst all operators. The PoIs
have been provided well above the customer growth projection
provided by Jio to Airtel. The capacity provided is ideal for
serving over 190 million customers on the Jio network and is
more than double of the 72.5 million total customers currently
claimed by Jio. On the contrary, due to continued non-compliance
of TRAI's tariff orders by Jio by providing free services for
the past 5-6 months, there is a tsunami of incoming voice
traffic on the Airtel network, thereby, impacting the service
experience of our customers.
The huge asymmetry in traffic due to Jio's free offers has also
resulted complete failure of the present IUC regime, which
assumes nearly symmetric traffic while fixing the below cost
termination charge. The present termination charge of 14 paise
is less than half of the actual cost of terminating calls on the
network, resulting in huge loss to the company]
