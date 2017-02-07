BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
Feb 7 Alkem Laboratories Ltd
* Says Alkem enters into a strategic alliance with Haw Par to exclusively market, sell and distribute Tiger Balm products in India
* Says Tiger Balm products to be promoted by Alkem Healthcare, an OTC division of alkem
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago