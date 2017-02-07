BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year
Feb 7 Gentle Care Pte
* intends to make a voluntary conditional cash offer for all the issued and paid-up ordinary shares in healthway medical corporation
deal for, for each offer share: s$0.042 in cash
Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer