BRIEF-China New Borun says Q1 revenue rose 6 pct to RMB 515.9 mln
* China New Borun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
Feb 7 Sa Sa International Holdings Limited
* Unaudited Sales Updates In Hong Kong And Macau Over The Chinese New Year Period 2017
* Group's retail sales in Hong Kong and Macau during cny period increased by 3.5% compared with last year
* Hong Kong and Macau same store sales down 1.0% in cny period
* For cny period sales to local customers decreased by 3.3%, dragging down overall increase
* Sharp and Google are jointly developing liquid crystal displays for virtual reality devices that require faster movement and higher resolution than smartphones - Nikkei