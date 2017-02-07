Feb 7 Interglobe Aviation Ltd

* Interglobe Aviation Ltd clarifies on news item "BCA's suspends IndiGo's security training license"

* Interglobe Aviation Ltd says most media reports are "exaggerated to quite an extent"

* Interglobe Aviation - "already in contact with BCAS and are confident of demonstrating sufficient compliance to the satisfaction of the BCAS"

* Interglobe Aviation Ltd says " issue pertains only to the aviation security training for a limited period"

* Interglobe Aviation Ltd - hopeful that suspension order pertaining to aviation security training shall stand revoked very soon