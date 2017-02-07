Feb 7 Interglobe Aviation Ltd
* Interglobe Aviation Ltd clarifies on news item "BCA's
suspends IndiGo's security training license"
* Interglobe Aviation Ltd says most media reports are
"exaggerated to quite an extent"
* Interglobe Aviation - "already in contact with BCAS and
are confident of demonstrating sufficient compliance to the
satisfaction of the BCAS"
* Interglobe Aviation Ltd says " issue pertains only to the
aviation security training for a limited period"
* Interglobe Aviation Ltd - hopeful that suspension order
pertaining to aviation security training shall stand revoked
very soon
