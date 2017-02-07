BRIEF-Founders Advantage reports qtrly diluted loss per share of $0.04
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
Feb 7 AnaCap Financial Partners:
* AnaCap to acquire euro 177 million loan portfolio from barclays
* AnaCap Financial Partners: portfolio, which has a gross book value of 177 million euro, comprises loans to primarily small and mid-sized corporates secured against real estate located mostly in the north of Italy Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically