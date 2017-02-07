BRIEF-Towa Food Service says change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
Feb 7 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd
* Same store sales growth of 1% during chinese new year period for Mainland China
* For chinese new year same store sales in Hong Kong and Macau down 7 percent
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting