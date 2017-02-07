BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Feb 7 China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd
* Recieved approval from CBRC concerning non-public issuance of offshore preference shares
* CBRC approved bank's non-public issuance of up to 150 million offshore preference shares to raise proceeds not exceeding equivalent of rmb15 billion in foreign currencies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.