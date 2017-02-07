BRIEF-Towa Food Service says change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
Feb 7 Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Bhd :
* Jan fresh fruit bunches production 46,620 tonnes; Jan crude palm oil production 10,188 tonnes
* Jan palm kernel production for group 2,477 tonnes Source text: [bit.ly/2kClcMk] Further company coverage:
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: