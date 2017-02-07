Feb 7 Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd :

* Dec quarter net profit 5.66 billion rupees

* Dec quarter total income from operations 157.41 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter net profit was 8.02 billion rupees

* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.95 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 111.95 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2jX9BWg