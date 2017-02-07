BRIEF-Towa Food Service says change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
Feb 7 Bringwell AB (publ) :
* Cederroth case - supreme court changes court of appeal's judgment
* Bringwell is now ordered to pay damages of 7.2 million Swedish crowns ($810,000) plus interest
* Says judgment gives Bringwell positive effect on earnings of about 20 million crowns and ability pay damages with its own funds Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8894 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: