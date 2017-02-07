Feb 7 Bringwell AB (publ) :

* Cederroth case - supreme court changes court of appeal's judgment

* Bringwell is now ordered to pay damages of 7.2 million Swedish crowns ($810,000) plus interest

* Says judgment gives Bringwell positive effect on earnings of about 20 million crowns and ability pay damages with its own funds Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.8894 Swedish crowns)