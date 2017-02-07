BRIEF-Founders Advantage reports qtrly diluted loss per share of $0.04
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
Feb 7 Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd
* Redesignates Encik Izlan Bin Izhab as non executive chairman Source text (bit.ly/2khbvSF) Further company coverage:
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically