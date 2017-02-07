Feb 7 Grammer AG :

* 19 percent increase in group revenue to 1.69 billion euros ($1.80 billion) in FY

* Despite volatile economic and political environment, Grammer expects further business growth this year, accompanied by moderately higher revenue

* Further improvement in operating EBIT margin to around 5 percent

* Minority shareholder Cascade International Investment GmbH is seeking a change of control in Grammer AG's currently independent governance bodies which could result in noticeable strain on customer relations

* In this case company cannot exclude possibility of potential risks to future customer orders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9375 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)